RIFA says ‘thank you’ to volunteers with annual luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is giving thanks to its volunteers.

RIFA hosted their annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon Tuesday at the West Tennessee Farmers Market.

This is the first luncheon since 2019 where everyone could gather together for the event due to the pandemic.

There were drawings for the chance to win prizes, as well as awards given to volunteers.

RIFA Marketing Director Gracie Sloan says this was the perfect way to say “thank you” for all of the hard work each individual has contributed.

“Last year alone, our volunteers served over 16,000 hours. Without them we would not be able to do those things, and so their hard work never goes unnoticed by us, but it is nice just to take a day and really celebrate them,” Sloan said.

Sloan says she wants to thank BancorpSouth for their generosity, along with Baker Bros. BBQ.