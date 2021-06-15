Suspect charged with assault after hitting Dyersburg police officer

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police have arrested a man accused of assaulting an officer.

Police say officers originally responded to the Motel 6 on Lake Road after reports that a man had attempted to hit the manager with a pipe.

Police say the suspect, identified as Billy Smith, 59, was later found walking behind the Economy Inn with two metal pipes.

An officer was able to disarm Smith and was attempting to handcuff him when Smith ran, according to a news release.

The officer was able to take Smith to the ground, and Smith hit the officer in the face, the release says.

Smith was eventually arrested and is now charged with assault on a first responder, aggravated assault, resisting stop/frisk/halt, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The officer received minor injuries and has been treated and released.