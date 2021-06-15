TBI warns of phone scam involving Human Trafficking Hotline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is warning of a phone scam involving law enforcement.

The TBI says the caller uses the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline, and other Nashville police numbers, to claim to be a “Ryan McClain” with the Nashville Human Trafficking Task Force.

The caller will say the victim’s number was found on a human trafficking victim’s phone, and that their name can be cleared if they provide payment, according to the TBI.

The TBI says calls like this one should be ignored and reported at 1-800-TBI-FIND or online.