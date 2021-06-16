1 injured in crash on Highway 412 in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was injured after a wreck in Crockett County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Dodge Caravan was going west along Highway 412 around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The crash report from THP says the vehicle went off and then back onto the left side of the highway before going off again on the right side of the road.

The report says the vehicle then rolled multiple times and landed in a field.

THP says the driver was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.