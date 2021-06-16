7 relatives charged in Tennessee boy’s starvation death

BARTLETT, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say seven family members have been charged with murder in the starvation death of a 14-year-old boy.

Prosecutors say a mother and six relatives who lived together in a community home arrangement in the Memphis suburb of Bartlett have been indicted on charges of murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and neglect.

An eighth relative, the boy’s grandmother, died in May. Her charges were dismissed.

Police went to a home in January 2020 and found the boy unresponsive.

An autopsy showed the boy weighed 60 pounds (27 kilograms) and died of starvation.

