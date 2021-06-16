Account Manager – Myrtle Beach, SC

WFXB FOX TV is seeking an Experienced Multi-Media Account Manager that converts cold calls into new local revenue. This candidate should have a strong sales background preferably with 1-2 years of Multi-Media Sales experience. This position comes with an existing account list of both local direct and transactional clients. If you want to live at one of the most beautiful beaches on the East Coast then we want to talk to you. This person should be a creative thinker, be organized, self-motivated, have the ability to multi-task, and put together great sales presentations. Proficiency in all Microsoft applications is essential; especially Excel and Power Point. The applicant should also have excellent communication skills. Responsibilities include developing new TV and Digital campaigns: preparing, negotiating and presenting ideas that turn into successful advertising campaigns for clients. WFXB provides great research tools that help you build compelling presentations. If you are a great story teller and have a passion to make money then send us your resume today. A good driving record is essential. To apply please send your resume via e-mail to wfxbcareers@wfxb.com or

Mail your resume to:

Sales Manager

WFXB FOX TV

3364 Huger Street

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

WFXB-TV is an EOE Employer