Biden, Putin conclude summit between ‘two great powers’

UPDATE:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the tone of the talks with U.S. President Joe Biden as “constructive” and said there was no hostility during the talks.

His remarks came at a news conference Wednesday after he and Biden met in Geneva for a high-stakes summit amid tensions between the West and the Kremlin.

Putin said:

“Our assessment of many issues differ, but in my view both sides demonstrated the desire to understand each other and looks for ways to get closer.”

He called the talks with Biden “rather constructive.”

EARLIER STORY:

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have concluded their summit meetings in Geneva, wrapping up somewhat more quickly than expected.

The pair’s second sit-down, with aides present on both sides, lasted about 65 minutes.

In all, the two sides spent less than three hours together.

With stern expressions and polite words before the cameras, Biden and Putin began their face-to-face talks at a lush lakeside Swiss mansion.

It’s a highly anticipated summit at a time when both leaders say relations between their countries are at an all-time low.