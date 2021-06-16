Bolivar celebrates unity with annual prayer breakfast

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — It was a morning filled with good food, fellowship and prayer in Bolivar.

The Bolivar community gathered for their Unity Prayer Breakfast.

“We had a lot of religious leaders, pastors, local elected officials come out and just take the time to worship and honor God for his presence in our community and ask him to watch over us,” said Bolivar Mayor Julian McTizic.

It was hosted by McTizic, who also invited state Rep. Johnny Shaw and Tennessee Sen. Page Walley, who are both from Bolivar.

“We are indeed a community that looks to God for our guidance, first and foremost. And whether you’re in Bolivar or Brownsville, all across southwest Tennessee, we are a people that are united under God’s mighty hand,” Walley said.

Brownsville Mayor Bill Rawls was the keynote speaker at the breakfast.

“That we can actually come together in one accord and agree to something positive, that we can come together in prayer and worship, and unity,” Rawls said.

During the breakfast, Rawls noted this was one of his first speaking engagements since the pandemic, and while he saw so many communities being torn apart, he saw the city of Bolivar come together.

“Here in West Tennessee, we’re unified as one. Black, white, Republican, Democrat, male, female, young and old. We’re all on one accord working towards one goal, and that’s a better quality of life here for everybody,” Rawls said.

McTizic hopes that breakfasts and community events like this will continue to do that.

“Now that we’re headed out of the pandemic, I think it’s important that we still continue praying together as a community and asking God to watch over us,” McTizic said.

McTizic said he’s also connecting with local churches and nonprofits to better understand their community resources.