COVID-19 Update: Week of June 16
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County since Friday, June 11.
The health department says there are now a total of 11,546 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,843 (59.3%)
- 38301: 3,440 (29.8%)
- 38356: 195 (1.7%)
- 38391: 98 (0.8%)
- 38366: 211 (1.8%)
- 38343: 79 (0.7%)
- 38313: 240 (2.1%)
- 38392: 87 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 155 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 19 (0.2%)
- 38378: 6 (0.05%)
- 38303: 7 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 108 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,131 (27.1%)
- White: 5,053 (43.8%)
- Asian: 55 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 281 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 214 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,812 (24.4%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,450 (55.9%)
- Male: 5,037 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 59 (0.5%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 11,264 (97.6%)
- Not recovered: 8 (0.1%)
- Better: 16 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 23 (0.2%)
- Deaths: 235 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 586 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,330 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,970 (17.1%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,690 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,656 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,684 (14.6%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,329 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 738 (6.4%)
- 80+: 471 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 92 (0.8%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.