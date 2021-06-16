COVID-19 Update: Week of June 16

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County since Friday, June 11.

The health department says there are now a total of 11,546 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 6,843 (59.3%)
  • 38301: 3,440 (29.8%)
  • 38356: 195 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 98 (0.8%)
  • 38366: 211 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 79 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 240 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 87 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 32 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 155 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38302: 20 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 19 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38303: 7 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 108 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 3,131 (27.1%)
  • White: 5,053 (43.8%)
  • Asian: 55 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 281 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 214 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 2,812 (24.4%)

Gender:

  • Female: 6,450 (55.9%)
  • Male: 5,037 (43.6%)
  • Unknown: 59 (0.5%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 11,264 (97.6%)
  • Not recovered: 8 (0.1%)
  • Better: 16 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 23 (0.2%)
  • Deaths: 235 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 586 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,330 (11.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,970 (17.1%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,690 (14.6%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,656 (14.3%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,684 (14.6%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,329 (11.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 738 (6.4%)
  • 80+: 471 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 92 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

