FHU classmates reunite for Golden Year reunion

HENDERSON, Tenn.–Classmates reunite to reminisce and make new memories.

Many attended Freed-Hardeman University’s Golden Year reunion.

The reunion honors the classes of 1970 and 1971, but alumni who graduated earlier than 1970 also attended.

Wednesday was the kick-off to the reunion with a day trip to Graceland in Memphis, a tour of some of the buildings, and singing in Chapel Hall.

Leaders with Freed-Hardeman say it’s an honor to allow these alumni to go back in time.

“The times of sharing memories, sharing laughter, forming new memories, it really is a special time to together and we’re thankful to host it and be apart of it,” said David Shannon, president of Freed-Hardeman University.

The reunion lasts through Friday.