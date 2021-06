JPD responds to three car crash on Airways Boulevard

JACKSON, Tenn. — First responders were on the scene of three car crash in Jackson.

Jackson police say the crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on Airways Boulevard, between Fairgrounds and Hollywood Drive.

Three vehicles were involved, with one coming to a rest on its roof.

Officials with JPD say there were no serious injuries.