Lane College offering classes to inmates at Northwest Correctional Complex

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College is now offering classes to inmates at Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville for students seeking a business degree, according to a news release.

The release says 11 men are currently enrolled in the program and are expected to graduate from Lane College in 2025.

In April 2020, the U.S. Department of Education expanded the Second-Chance Pell Experimental Sites Initiative, which allows colleges to provide Pell Grants based on need to those incarcerated in state or federal prisons, according to the release.

“Lane’s entry into offering post-secondary education to incarcerated persons is both historic and exciting,” said Lane president, Dr. Logan Hampton. “The essence of the Lane College Mission is to ‘develop the whole student.’ Our dedication to this essential component of our mission is to educate, develop, and transform the student wherever s/he is found…both beyond and behind the walls of prison. The men who complete their course of study and graduate will be released at the end of their sentence and enter the free world armed with an accredited degree that will open doors that would ordinarily and sadly be closed to them. I salute our newest students for their desire to obtain a liberal arts education and I am so pleased that Lane College can assist them in this endeavor.”