Miss TN Volunteer Scholarship Pageant: Night 1

JACKSON, Tenn.–The first night of the 2021 Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant got underway Wednesday evening.

“We bring young ladies from all over the state who are very intelligent, talented and are seeking to win a lot of scholarship money. It’s a great event we have excellent entertainment and plus you see the talents of the contestants so over all it’s just a great show, ” said Mal Matthews,

part of the board of directors with the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant.

Family, friends and supporters flooded the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson for night one.

Matthews, who has been with the pageant’s board of directors for 40 years says the first night is always one of the best.

“The first night is always special because it’s the opening night, it’s exciting and it’s all fresh and new so everyone’s excited to see what their going to see with the production numbers to see the contestants for the first time.” said Matthews.

Wednesday night through Friday night are designated for preliminary competition. Each contestant competes in a talent, evening wear, and swimsuit competition.

Many of the girls have been dreaming of this moment since they were young.

“She saw in her brother’s classroom one of the former Miss Americas or Miss Tennessee and from there she just wanted to do it,” said Virginia, Miss Madison County Katie Hodge’s grandmother.

Some had a whole team of supporters who have helped them get to this moment.

‘We’ve done anything from interview prep to watching her rehearse her talent helping her pick out all her wardrobe, everything,” said Marissa, one of Miss Queen City Allie Privitt’s supporters.

“It is so exciting. I cannot wait to see her absolutely rock the stage. I don’t know alot about pageants, but I’m super happy to be here to support her,” said Cortney Treece, Miss Jackson Rachael Friedrich’s sister.

But every fan we spoke with hopes for the same thing… a great week and good luck for all of the contestants.

“We love her and were so proud of her and we are just so excited to finally see the day come together,” said Marissa, one of Miss Queen City Allie Privitt’s supporters.

“I want to wish all of the girls good luck and especially Katie,” said Virginia, Miss Madison County Katie Hodge’s grandmother.

Congratulations to Wednesday’s Preliminary Winners. Miss Scenic City Amelia Collins won in the Talent Competition, and Miss Greene County Alley Morgan won in the Swimsuit Competition.