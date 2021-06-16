Rotary Club hosts Miss Tennessee Scholarship contestants for luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant contestants gathered for a luncheon on Wednesday.

1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9



6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9



















The Jackson Rotary Club hosted the event at First United Methodist Church in downtown Jackson.

Contestants were treated with a meal and were given the opportunity to introduce themselves, their platform, and talent they’ll be performing in the pageant.

Rotary Club President Kristi Turnbow says the organization looks forward to hosting the luncheon every year.

She says Rotary’s mission is to put service above self. She says the pageant contestants are a true representation of that.

“I always like to say what’s good for Jackson is good for everyone. Here in Jackson-Madison County and West Tennessee, and it just fits in perfectly with what we’re trying to do is just to support what’s good for Jackson,” Turnbow said.

Contestants will compete Wednesday with night one of the preliminary portion of the pageant.