Business plans to build distribution center in Fayette County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and Helen of Troy announced a new distribution facility is coming to Fayette County.

Helen of Troy is a designer, developer and marketer of housewares, health and home and beauty products. According to a news release, the company plans to build a two million-square-foot facility with automation and direct-to-consumer fulfillment in Gallaway.

The release says the facility, which is expected to be built on Hickory Withe Road at Highway 196, will house the company’s housewares operations.

Construction is expected to begin in July 2021, with construction scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022, the release says.

The project is expected to create 350 new jobs in Gallaway.