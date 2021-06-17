City of Jackson Government offices to close Friday for Juneteenth

JACKSON, Tenn. — City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced Thursday that city government offices will be closed Friday, June 18 in observance of Juneteenth.

This comes after President Biden signed a bill Wednesday declaring June 19 — the date in 1865 commemorating the end of slavery — as a federal holiday.

“As a city, we are proud to support this legislation and observe this new national federal holiday,” Mayor Conger said. “This is an important step forward for our country.”

Summer camps at Westwood Gardens and TR White Sportsplex will remain open, and garbage pickup will operate as usual.

