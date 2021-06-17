Crockett Co. Sheriff’s Office confirms inmate death
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of an inmate at the jail Thursday in a Facebook post.
The post says the inmate, identified as 25-year-old Jacob Tyler Gammons, was found dead from an apparent suicide during hourly cell inspections.
Crockett County Sheriff Klyce notified District Attorney General Frederick Agee and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct a death investigation, the post says.
Gammons’ body has been taken to the Shelby County Forensic Center for an autopsy.
The full post reads:
“During hourly routine cell inspections, Crockett County Jail Corrections Officers discovered an inmate dead from an apparent suicide. The decedent was identified as Jacob Tyler Gammons, 25, and the area was secured. According to normal procedures, Sheriff Klyce notified the District Attorney General Frederick Agee and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was requested to conduct a death investigation. The decedent was taken to the Shelby County Forensic Center for autopsy and all media inquiries can be directed to the TBI who is leading the investigation. Our sympathy is extended to the family of this young man.”