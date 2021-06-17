Crockett Co. Sheriff’s Office confirms inmate death

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of an inmate at the jail Thursday in a Facebook post.

The post says the inmate, identified as 25-year-old Jacob Tyler Gammons, was found dead from an apparent suicide during hourly cell inspections.

Crockett County Sheriff Klyce notified District Attorney General Frederick Agee and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct a death investigation, the post says.

Gammons’ body has been taken to the Shelby County Forensic Center for an autopsy.

