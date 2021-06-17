FHU Golden Year Reunion honors classes of 1970, 1971

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University held its annual Golden Year Reunion, honoring alumni who are celebrating 50 years or more.

“We honor those golden anniversary classes. Last year we weren’t able to host the reunion because of COVID, so this year we’re doubling up, and we’re honoring the classes of 1971 and 1970,” said FHU Director of Alumni Engagement Chris Ramey.

Ramey says it’s important to host the reunions every year, honoring our heritage and history.

“These are people that walked these halls, that sat in these classrooms, that lived in these dorms, and that shared a life experience together for two years. At that time, it was a junior college, and so it’s important to bring them back,” Ramey said.

Alumni gathered in the Old Main building, where they used to meet for chapel.

They sung some of the same songs they used to sing together, as well as honored those they have lost from their class along the way.

Class members say it was special moment to be able to reminisce with familiar faces.

“It’s exhilarating. It’s amazing how people have changed, but that you can see the friendship that was there and that we built for those two years that we were here,” said Rick Brewer, from the Class of 1971.

Class of 1971 Alumna Jan Brewer, along with her husband, say FHU will forever hold a special place in their hearts.

“One of the biggest ways was we met one another. We married the day after we finished at Freed-Hardeman. We now have six children, we have 19 grandchildren, we have six great-grandchildren, so it really changed our lives,” Jan Brewer said. “What matters most of all is God and our relationship with God, so Freed-Hardeman emphasizes that and gives you an opportunity to share with others who have that same purpose.”

The celebration ends Friday. The three-day event includes, concerts, lunches, dinners and guest speakers.