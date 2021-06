GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Gibson County Rabies Control will be open on Saturday, June 19 for adoptions and donations.

Donations of food, cleaning supplies, pet supplies and more will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The shelter is located behind the Gibson County Fairgrounds on Manufacturers Row in Trenton.

For more information, call the shelter at (731) 855-0771.