Jackson Central-Merry hosts last Cheer Clinic before tryouts

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Central-Merry Middle and High School hosted their last Cheer Clinic before their Friday tryouts.

Prospects gathered at Oman Arena to perfect their cheers, chants, jumps and more.

Thursday was an overview of the first clinic, and the girls were given cheers and dances to learn to prepare for tryouts.

With tryouts approaching, there are certain qualities head coach Jaszmine Farmer is looking for.

“This year I’m looking for girls who want to be here. I’m looking for girls who are here to restore the world. I want them to make sure that they not only look like a cheerleader, but they are a student in the classroom,” Farmer said.

Many cheerleaders are using this time to further their skills before the big day.

“I feel like I’m getting everything pretty much, well just when I mess some stuff up in my head, but I feel like all I need to work on is my jumps because they got lower since the last season,” said Alee’cia Anderson, who attended the Cheer Clinic.

The middle and high school teams will be hosting tryouts Friday at the Oman Arena.

Farmer is asking all participants be dressed, be ready, and most of all have fun.

Middle school tryouts will be 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and high school will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All cheerleaders need an updated physical to participate.