Jerry Wayne Fraser, age 65, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of the late Peggy Jo Nunley Fraser, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, June 16, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Jerry was born March 24, 1956 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the son of the late Vernon Graham Fraser and Marjorie Nell Ferge Fraser. He received his education in the Fayette County School System and was a lifelong resident of the Somerville area. He was married in 1995 to the former Peggy Jo Nunley and was employed as a carpenter for much of his life. Jerry was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Fraser is survived by two daughters, Tabitha Robinson of Somerville, TN and Sharon Branch of Millington, TN; two sons, Jason Fraser of Bolivar, TN and Greg Hilliard of Memphis, TN; his brother, David Fraser of Somerville; nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Wright and Vivian Warren; and his brother, Donald Fraser.

Funeral Services for Mr. Fraser will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Chris Pulliam and Bro. Kevin Treadway. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery at Laconia, Tennessee. A visitation for Mr. Fraser will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Eddie Wilson, Glenn Robinson, Mike Harper, Matthew Orr, Chris Orr, Bob Harris and Greg Hilliard.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.