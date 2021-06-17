Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant: Night 2

JACKSON, Tenn. — The interviews, performances, and glamour continued at night two of the 2021 Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant.

Contestants were split into groups to compete in the talent, swimsuit, and evening wear categories.

Freda Morgan, the mother of Miss Greene County, says she is excited to watch her daughter compete. She said she was more nervous than the contestant.

“She is actually calmer than I am. She doesn’t get nervous and is pretty confident, so she is doing better than I am,” Morgan said.

Among the supporters, Miss McNairy County Teen Volunteer Macey Jones will be competing in a pageant herself.

And she says there is a lot that the contestants do to prepare for this day.

“Preparing for the pageant is a whole different world. You know you have interview practices, dress fittings, so many things to do, and it is a lot more than just coming to watch the pageant. There are so many things behind actually doing the pageant,” Jones said.

Because of the pandemic, the pageant was pushed back last year.

Miss Arlington Teen Volunteer Kamille Brooks says it is great for the community to come out and support them.

“These girls need all of the support they can get because it is so nerve-racking being back on stage in front of so many people, especially live with thousands of other people watching. Just come, support, root them on and have a good time,” Brooks said.

The winners of the second preliminary night are:

Miss Scenic City Amelia Collins for the swimsuit catagory.

Miss Austin Peay Noelle Thompson for the talent category.