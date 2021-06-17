Mugshots : Madison County : 06/16/21 – 06/17/21 June 17, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/14Townes, Valerie Townes, Valerie: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Stitts, Joe Stitts, Joe: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Berry, Yasmine Berry, Yasmine: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Cagle, Ashley Cagle, Ashley: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Carsley, Renee Carsley, Renee: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Duckworth, Donald Duckworth, Donald: Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Graves, Joseph Graves, Joseph: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Hoover, James Hoover, James: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Lewis, Shamika Lewis, Shamika: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Marshall, Wesley Marshall, Wesley: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Salmon, Kathryn Salmon, Kathryn: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Smothers, Kevin Smothers, Kevin: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Watkins, Frank Watkins, Frank: Failure to appear, simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Weir, Joe Weir, Joe: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/16/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/17/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter