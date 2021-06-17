Mugshots : Madison County : 06/16/21 – 06/17/21

1/14 Townes, Valerie Townes, Valerie: Failure to appear

2/14 Stitts, Joe Stitts, Joe: Violation of probation

3/14 Berry, Yasmine Berry, Yasmine: Failure to appear

4/14 Cagle, Ashley Cagle, Ashley: Aggravated assault

5/14 Carsley, Renee Carsley, Renee: Failure to appear



6/14 Duckworth, Donald Duckworth, Donald: Simple possession/casual exchange

7/14 Graves, Joseph Graves, Joseph: Violation of community corrections

8/14 Hoover, James Hoover, James: Driving under the influence

9/14 Lewis, Shamika Lewis, Shamika: Violation of probation

10/14 Marshall, Wesley Marshall, Wesley: Violation of probation



11/14 Salmon, Kathryn Salmon, Kathryn: Vandalism

12/14 Smothers, Kevin Smothers, Kevin: Violation of probation

13/14 Watkins, Frank Watkins, Frank: Failure to appear, simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

14/14 Weir, Joe Weir, Joe: Driving under the influence





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/16/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/17/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.