Sheriff’s Office: Child airlifted after hit-and-run in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say a child was injured during a hit-and-run Thursday afternoon.

Public Information Officer Tom Mapes, with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, says the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. when a 12-year-old was hit while riding their bike in the 50 block of Lost Creek Drive in northeast Madison County.

The child sustained head injuries and was flown to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mapes says no arrests have been made, and that the incident is under investigation.