Tennessee River Jam to kickoff with Oak Ridge Boys performance

PARIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee River Jam is kicking off in Paris, and it’s starting with the Grammy Award winning Oak Ridge Boys.

“When you turn a downtown into a stage for the Oak Ridge Boys, you’ve got to bring in production, you’ve got to bring in porta-johns, you’ve got to bring in electricity, you’ve got to bring in all of those things to turn this into a venue to hold at least 3,000 people,” said Travis McLeese, CEO of the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

He says this four day event took over a year to plan during the pandemic.

McLeese says it will feature 27 artists at 15 different concerts across Paris and Henry County.

“We’ve got several different venues downtown: the Eiffel Tower, LL’s, Ace’s, Paris Landing State Park, Breakers, Blues Landing, and the list goes on,” McLeese said.

The River Jam brings in about 10,000 people to the Paris-Henry County area, which can mean a huge economic impact to small businesses. McLeese says the total is about $1 million.

“They’ve definitely been busy, like crazy busy,” said Hannah Crouch, an employee at Jack’s Java Coffeehouse. “We have people coming in from out of town, looking around the coffee shop, looking around the store, buying lots of flowers.”

Overall, it’s a win-win for tourists and businesses alike.

“I like seeing these business owners be successful, and we’re just going to have fun. That’s the main goal for this weekend,” McLeese said.

Tickets are still on sale for Saturday’s concert, featuring West Tennessee native Darryl Worley.

To see the the River Jam’s full schedule, check out their website.