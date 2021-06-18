2 arrested following drug investigation in Decatur County

PARSONS, Tenn. — Two individuals have been arrested following a drug investigation in Decatur County.

1/2 Brian Durham

2/2 Christopher Taylor



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations says the investigation led agents to a home on Pentecostal Campground Road in Parsons.

While there, agents searched a home a found nearly 42 ounces of suspected meth, along with “additional evidence,” according to the TBI’s news release.

The TBI says Christopher C. Taylor, 49, of Parsons, and Brian K. Durham, 53, of Lexington, were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.