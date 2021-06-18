Grocery store holds fundraiser for employee

TRENTON, Tenn. — A local grocery store held a fundraiser for one of its workers.

Ausbourn Ganaway, known to Trenton as Ozzie, has worked at Food Rite — formally IGA — for 34 years.

On the morning of May 14, he experienced some pain and collapsed on his floor.

A friend and coworker called the ambulance, and he was rushed to Milan General Hospital.

He was then rushed to Regional One in Memphis to undergo surgery on his kidney. Ganaway spent a total of two weeks in Memphis.

“During this struggle, people have been really nice to me, and I appreciate,” Ganaway said.

With the love and support of his family and friends, he is on his road to recovery and taking it one day at a time.

Ganaway is also the loving father of WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Producer Seirra Person.