Humboldt woman celebrates 105 years of life

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — There was a special celebration for a special resident at a local nursing home.

Marion Watkins is turning 105-years-old over weekend.

The workers at the Cades Center in Humboldt threw Watkins a birthday celebration to mark the occasion. And she has definitely lived an interesting life.

She says she grew up in Crockett County and worked in the fields.

Then she moved to New York, worked, and then came back to Tennessee.

At the celebration, she revealed her secret to staying so young.

“I don’t know. I worked hard, and it was just meant from the good Lord for me to look young, I guess,” Watkins said.

Watkins’ birthday is Sunday, June 20. She says she has lived a good and joyful life.