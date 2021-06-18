Mid-South Youth Camp opens new dining hall, gaming area

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Mid-South Youth Camp in Henderson held a ribbon cutting on Friday to celebrate the dedication of its new dining hall and outdoor gaming area.

The dining hall is called Tucker Family Dining Hall, and the gaming area is called Grandma Fern’s Porch.

Camp leaders say the dining hall has a fully-operational kitchen and more. They also say they are thankful this could be made possible.

“So lots and lots of people have pitched in small donations and large donations, and the Tucker family helped lay a financial foundation for this to be something that was possible for us to do,” said Brad Montague, director of the Mid-South Youth Camp.

Mid-South Youth Camp is a faith-based camp operated by Freed-Hardeman University.

Right now, they have Mid-South Youth Junior Day Camp and an overnight camp.