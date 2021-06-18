Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant: Night 3

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s night three of the 2021 Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant.

Thirty-six contestants competed in the swimsuit, talent, and evening wear categories, just as they did for nights one and two.

The contestants have one more night of competition before one is crowned the new 2021 Miss Tennessee Volunteer.

Miss Marble City’s Iris Teen, Emmalynn Hamer, came to support Miss Knoxville Kelsi Walters in the pageant. Hamer says she can’t wait to see her compete.

“We know Kelsi has worked so hard. She has been preparing for this for the past two years, and we know that she is super excited, and we know she is prepared. She is going to kill the stage,” Hamer said.

Lori Martin, mother of Miss Northwest Tennessee Morgan Martin, says this is her daughter’s third year to compete.

She says her daughter thought about hanging up her pageant shoes, but decided otherwise.

“She thought she was done, but the opportunity came up for her to compete again, and she decided that she might just have one more year left in her,” Lori Martin said.

Lori Martin says she thinks her daughter has rocked every category so far, but also says each girl has what it takes to be the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer.

“I don’t know that you can make a wrong choice with these girls. These are all great girls that have worked hard for their platforms. Whoever wins will be a great representative for Miss Tennessee Volunteer,” Lori Martin said.

The winners of the third preliminary night:

Miss Carter County Mallory Edgin and Miss Memphis Katie Allen tied for the swimsuit category.

Miss Delta Blues Kailey Duffy and Miss Tipton County Lydia Waldrop tied for the talent category.