Mugshots : Madison County : 06/17/21 – 06/18/21 June 18, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/6James Cox James Cox: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 2/6Amanda Barnes Amanda Barnes: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 3/6Harry Pittman Harry Pittman: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/6Latifah Bufford Latifah Bufford: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/6Monique Ross Monique Ross: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/6Robert Macklin Robert Macklin: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/17/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/18/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots