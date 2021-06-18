Mugshots : Madison County : 06/17/21 – 06/18/21

1/6 James Cox James Cox: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

2/6 Amanda Barnes Amanda Barnes: Driving under the influence

3/6 Harry Pittman Harry Pittman: Violation of probation

4/6 Latifah Bufford Latifah Bufford: Violation of probation

5/6 Monique Ross Monique Ross: Simple domestic assault



6/6 Robert Macklin Robert Macklin: Failure to appear











The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/17/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/18/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.