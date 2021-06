Museum owner seeks public’s help after car hits building

JACKSON, Tenn. — The owner of Rusty’s TV and Movie Car Museum is asking for the public’s help.

The owner says a car hit the building Thursday around 5:30 p.m. causing damage to the gate.

The car is believed to be a blue Volvo, according to the museum’s owner.

The museum is located on Hollywood Drive in west Jackson.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.