Robert Kieth Dublin

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Services for Robert Kieth Dublin, 74, will be held Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10:30 am at the McKenzie First Baptist Church with Brother Al Bailey officiating. Interment will follow at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads in Wildersville, TN. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home and Monday, June 21, 2021 from 10:00 am until service time. U.S. Army Military Honors will be performed at 1:30 pm at the Veterans Cemetery in Wildersville. Mr. Dublin, a Minister, the former County Veterans Service Officer for Weakley County in Dresden, and worked in manufacturing died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his residence. He was born on January 10, 1947 in Palmersville, TN to Otis and Bess Kilgore Dublin. He was a member of McKenzie First Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War Period of January 1964-November 1966 as a Specialist 4. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Mary Lou Bivens, and two brothers Jim Dublin and Jo Dublin.

Survivors include his wife Roxie Taylor Dublin of McKenzie, four daughters Lisa Dublin (Troy) Dillard of Dickson, TN, Misty (David) Vaughn of Springville, TN, Micki (Steve) Cunningham of McKenzie, Jo Meagan Garner of Birmingham, AL. two sons Rob (Kyna) Dublin of Franklin, TN, Marcus (Lydia) Mansfield of Huntsville, AL, five sisters Rietta Abernathy of Carlyle, IL, Ann Ellis, Jozella Johnson, Katrina (Keith) Pence and Reneigh (Rick) Rogers all of Gleason, TN, and 16 grandchildren.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Sinjin Bowen, Shay Bowen, Baylor Dublin, Carlye Davis, Tanner Waugh, and Brooks Waugh