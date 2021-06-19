A Warm And Humid Weekend, Cooler Next Week

Weather Update – 7:00 AM – Saturday, June 19th

Happy Saturday Everyone On This June 19th. Warm and humid weather will be with us over the weekend as Tropical Storm Claudette passes by just to our south. The only effects we’ll have are occasional clouds from the northern fringe areas of Claudette and a very slight chance of a short lived shower with most of us getting through the entire weekend without any rain. The heat index will be high again today with the mix of higher dewpoints and lower 90’s for high temperatures.

TODAY:

Partly sunny, warm, and humid with highs around 90-92. South winds at around 5 to 10 mph.

Tropical Storm Claudette will gradually weaken and move into Alabama and Georgia.

Claudette is not expected to bring little to no impacts to the west Tennessee area. A slight chance of a shower exists for Sunday afternoon but most of us will escape rain over the weekend.

More on Claudette can be found here:

NEXT WEEK:

Showers and storms will be likely on Monday with the passage of a cold front. Rain will be heavy at times with rumbles of thunder. There will be a marginal (Lower End) threat for any severe weather on Monday as well.

Cooler weather starts off the day Tuesday with highs in the lower 80’s and mostly sunny skies. Winds have calmed and coming from the north. Lows should drop into the mid 50’s.

Clouds move in on Wednesday but a partly-sunny day is still at hand. Highs in the lower 80’s can be expected as winds shift to the south once again. Lows in the upper 60’s can be expected.

Rain chances return on Thursday. Partly cloudy skies start off the day with highs in the upper 80’s. Around sunset, storms can appear as we drop into the upper 60’s for a low.

Storms continue into Friday with highs in the upper 80’s and throughout the weekend as well.

The weather will take a turn to showers and storms being likely Monday, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates including how much rain could fall next week!

