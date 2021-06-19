Housewares company to build new operations in Fayette County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that Helen of Troy Ltd. will establish a new distribution operation in Fayette County, creating 350 jobs.

Lee made the announcement Thursday with Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Helen of Troy officials.

Helen of Troy designs and develops consumer housewares, as well as health and home, and beauty products.

The new facility in Gallaway will house the company’s housewares segment operations, which includes both its OXO and Hydro Flask brands.

Construction is expected to begin in July and anticipated to be completed by the end of calendar 2022.