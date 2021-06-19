Miss Scenic City Amelia Collins named Miss Tennessee Volunteer

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the night family, friends and contestants have all been waiting for.

The Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant held the final night of the 2021 pageant, and crowned a new Miss Tennessee Volunteer.

Thirty-six contestants have competed all week for the chance to hold the title.

Pageant board member Nichole Lawrence says everyone has enjoyed getting to know the contestants.

“This has been a really exciting week. We have had a lot of fun with these 36 contestants and their Iris Princesses. Kerri Arnold has done a fantastic job representing Tennessee as Miss Tennessee Volunteer,” Lawrence said.

Autumn Hutchinson came to support Miss Madison County Katie Hodges and Miss Bethel Jayne-Shaye Bailey, and says she’s had fun watching her friends give it their all on stage.

“A blast getting to see all the contestants and seeing how much they have prepared for this competition. It has been such a wonderful time, and Allison and Jay have made it so fun, laughing the whole time,” Hutchinson said.

Tiffany Napier is the former pageant director for Miss Scenic City Amelia Collins, and she came to the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant to watch Collins reach new heights.

“She has had a good showing here. She has won two preliminary competitions in swimsuit and talent, and we are very proud and humbled honestly that she has done so well. I am certainly hoping to see her crowned tonight,” Napier said.

Miss Scenic City Amelia Collins was crowned the Miss Tennessee Volunteer 2021.

Miss Chattanooga is Elise Stein is fourth runner up.

Miss Madison County Katie Hodges is third runner up.

Miss Austin Peay Noelle Thompson is second runner up.

Miss Knoxville Kelsi Walters is first runner up.