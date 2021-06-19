Multiple Dollar General stores targeted in robberies

West Tenn. — Several robberies at Dollar General stores have been reported across West Tennessee.

Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office received a report that the Dollar General store in Toone had been robbed around 10 this morning.

1/3

2/3

3/3





The store is located off Highway 100 near Toone.

Wbbj was told the store was robbed by a black man seen leaving in a dark SUV.

At least three or four deputies were on the scene investigating late Saturday morning.

Then shortly after McNairy County Sheriff’s Office was notified of another Dollar General robbery, this time in Bethel Springs.

The robbery happened shortly after 11 a.m.

Authorities tell us two black men entered the Dollar General in Bethel Springs. They were inside the store casing it just before the robbery occurred.

Officials believe that one of the two men in the robbery was also involved in the event that happened earlier in Toone.

“Well I just got off the phone with Sheriff Buck in McNairy County and I believe our suspect is going to be the same suspect. Everything pretty much matched,” said Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen.

The suspects in the Bethel Springs robbery were last seen running across the street and getting into a dark colored vehicle.

It is unsure at this time if these two robberies had any connection to the previous two robberies that occurred in Greenfield and Gadsden.

Stay with Wbbj on air and online as more information becomes available.