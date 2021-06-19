Pet of the Week: Clementine

This week’s Pet of the Week is Ms. Clementine!

This sweet girl came to Saving The Animals Together pregnant, heart-worm positive and completely neglected.

She was the best mom to her pups and is now a beautiful and healthy 2-year-old girl looking for her new family.

She does well with other dogs and children and would adapt well to any family type.

She is still working on her house manners and commands but is very motivated and trainable.

She is finishing up her vetting but is available to go foster to adopt locally once she has finished her vetting.

If you are interested in adding this sweet girl to your family please visit the STAT Facebook page or website at savingtheanimalstogether.org.