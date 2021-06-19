Pleasant Father’s Day Ahead With Rain and Cooler Temperatures Following

Weather Update – 4:00 PM – Sunday, June 19

TODAY:

Clouds quickly moved in off feeder bands from Tropical Storm Claudette, giving us a cloudy night. Those cloudy conditions lasted for most of the day today, bringing overcast skies across the region. This helped keep our temperatures a little cooler today, with highs in the mid 80’s. Overnight, these clouds will remain, but clear early into tomorrow morning. We should see dew points increase, causing a little humidity. However, these conditions should somewhat clear for a pleasant father’s day tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

Clouds clear by noon, leaving a partly sunny day ahead for Sunday. Highs should manage to reach into the lower 90’s once again, with a humidity slightly clearing. “Feels Like” values could reach into the mid 90’s. Wind speeds could reach into the teens, calling for a windy day but calming overnight. Clouds should bounce around the region over the course of the day. However, they should mainly clear by the evening. We should drop into the lower 70’s once again for a low.

THIS WEEK:

Cooler temperatures are ahead this week. Mostly cloudy skies move in on Monday with a chance of rain as well. Scattered showers could move in early in the morning with storms appearing after noon. Highs in the upper 80’s are expected and wind speeds in the teens. A cold front should pass around sunset, dropping us into the upper 50’s for a low.

Rain should clear by noon and cooler weather starts off the day Tuesday. Expect highs in the upper 70’s and mostly sunny skies. Winds have calmed and coming from the north. Lows should drop into the mid 50’s.

Clouds move in on Wednesday but a mostly sunny day is still at hand. Highs in the lower 80’s can be expected as winds shift to the south once again. Lows in the upper 60’s can be expected.

Expect dry skies for most of the day on Thursday. Partly cloudy skies start off the day with highs in the upper 80’s. Around sunset, storms can appear as we drop into the upper 60’s for a low.

Storms continue into Friday with highs in the upper 80’s and throughout the weekend as well, clearing by Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid-80’s for the remainder of the weekend.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com