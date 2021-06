JACKSON, Tenn. — Road closures planned for Juneteenth celebration.

The City of Jackson Police Department would like to remind residents of a road closure at Hays Ave. (from Lexington Ave. to East College Street.)

The area will remain closed from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM on Saturday, June 19, 2021, for the 32nd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration, which is presented by The Society for African American Cultural Awareness.