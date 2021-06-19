Trenton celebrates Juneteenth

TRENTON, Tenn. — The Trenton Community Council hosted a Juneteenth Celebration.

This is the second Juneteenth program they have hosted.

Church members, the City Department, and people from the community gathered together to enjoy gospel singers, gospel rap, vendors, and lots of free food.

The event was held at Lexington Street and Eighth Street in Trenton starting at 10 a.m. and ran until 7 p.m.

“It gives ourselves a sense of identity. For so long we were deprived of that and now were able to celebrate that and not be ashamed. We can make a joyful noise and gather in public places,” said Community Advocate, Sam Doaks.

The Trenton Community Council wants to thank everyone who came out to celebrate.