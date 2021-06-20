Brownsville hosts Juneteenth Celebration

BROWNSVILLE,Tenn. — Residents in Brownsville celebrated Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the end of slavery here in the U.S. marked by the 19th of June.

The day when the last enslaved black Americans in Galveston, Texas found out they were free.

Saturday morning, many people went out to celebrate the holiday in Brownsville at Carver High School.

Mayor William Rawls says it was very important for the community to come together and raise awareness.

“This is incredibly important to the community to raise the awareness about where we’ve come from and where we are going. As we see how we are physically free, from the Emancipation Proclamation, we still have many battles to fight. Some of these have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 virus, of course, equity in education and healthcare. And so it’s important that we get together. That we commune, we talk, and we praise God for these blessings for our community,” Mayor Rawls said.

Those who attended say they were happy to come together to celebrate.

