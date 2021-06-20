New Miss Tennessee Volunteer reflects on journey and shares platform

JACKSON, Tenn. — The new 2021 Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned Saturday.

The Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant crowned a new queen Saturday.

The 2021 Miss Tennessee Volunteer, Amelia Collins says she was grateful to be chosen out of the 36 contestants.

“So shocked and so honored to represent such a wonderful state. The 36 of us are a family and I feel so honored to represent them as well. I am ready to work and serve the State of Tennessee,” Collins said.

Wbbj sat down with Collins on Sunday to talk about her journey to this moment.

She started pageants her junior year of high school.

And says all the credit for getting to this point goes to her mentors.

“My local directors meant everything to me. They prepared me for interviews, made sure I was working out and dieting, and made sure I was working on my talent very frequently,” Collins said.

Now that Collins holds the title of Miss Tennessee Volunteer.

Her platform, ‘Where is the Love: What Legacy Will You Leave,’ is her next step.

She will be an advocate for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

There as Miss Tennessee Volunteer she will work with children on challenging issues that they face everyday.

“I got to go through this program called learning for justice. It helps me be able to talk to children about hard topics such as racial injustice, gender and sexual identity, and also things like bullying and bias,” Collins said.

Collins says she is a woman with several goals.

And with this great opportunity she wants to make sure every young woman knows they can dream big.

“One of my biggest goals is to empower, especially young women across the state, I found success in this wonderful system and I want to encourage young women to go after their dreams no matter how many they have,” Collins said.

Congratulations to Miss Tennessee Volunteer, and all of the contestants that participated in the pageant.