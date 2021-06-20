Shiloh to host “Infantry: Backbone of the Army” Bike Ride

SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park to host bike ride.

Ranger Paul Holloway of Shiloh Nat. Military Park will offer a bicycle tour of the park later this month.

The two hour bike ride will be hosted on Saturday, June 26 beginning at 10 a.m. and will offer stops through-out the park with discussions of actions taken by infantry units in the area and the roles it played in battle.

The ride will begin at the visitor center and be around five miles in length.

Participants are asked to bring their own bikes and expect moderate terrain encountering some small hills.

Riders who are under the age of 16-years-old are required to utilize helmets and must be able to ride without training wheels.

Riders are also advised to bring water and sunscreen.

Anyone interested can register in advance of the event by contacting the Shiloh visitors center at (731) 689-5696.

More information can also be found on the Shiloh National Military Park website at https://www.nps.gov/shil/index.htm.

or find more about the park on their Facebook page.