Storms and Showers Starting Off the Week Ahead

Weather Update – 4:00 PM – Sunday, June 20

TODAY:

We started the first day of Summer on a warm note. Many clouds from last night cleared, leaving us with a partly cloudy day across West Tennessee today. Temperatures reached into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s. heat index values we’re far behind in the mid 90’s. A few pop up showers may be possible over the next few hours but shouldn’t last long. We should drop into the mid 70’s this evening with mostly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

Storms should begin to roll in during early hours of the morning. These storms should accompany a cold front that should pass later into the evening. West Tennessee is currently in a marginal risk with heavy rain and gusty winds being the largest factors. The front should pass around sunset, dropping us into the upper 50’s for a low. Wind speeds in the teens can be expected over the day with gusts in the 30’s.

THIS WEEK:

Rain should clear by morning and cooler weather starts off the day Tuesday. Expect highs in the upper 70’s and mostly sunny skies. Winds have calmed and coming from the north. Lows should drop into the mid 50’s.

Clouds move in on Wednesday but a mostly sunny day is still at hand. Highs in the lower 80’s can be expected as winds shift to the south once again. Lows in the upper 60’s can be expected.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies start off the day Thursday with highs in the upper 80’s. Wind speeds could pick up into the teens overnight as storms move in early Friday morning.

Storms continue into Friday with highs in the upper 80’s and throughout the weekend as well, clearing by Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid-80’s for the remainder of the weekend.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

