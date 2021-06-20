United Minds of Lexington hosts Juneteenth event

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — United Minds of Lexington hosted the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration.

The event kicked off with guest speakers starting at 11 a.m. to honor and celebrate culture and freedom.

The free event for the public included free food, drinks, games, and giveaways.

Guests brought pop up tents, lawn chairs, swimming suits, towels, and smiles.

Vendors were also welcome to set up for a fee of $25

“It gives the community actual time to gather together, as well as learn things. But have fun and enjoy themselves also,” said United Minds of Lexington Board Member Bryan Tubbs.

United Minds of Lexington wants to thank everyone for the contributions made to make the event a success.

