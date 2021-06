26-foot tall Marilyn Monroe statue sparks both admiration and protest

(CBS Newspath) –A statue of Marilyn Monroe was permanently installed in downtown Palm Springs, CA on Sunday (6/20).

The figure is 26 feet tall and weighs 34,000 pounds, according to CBS affiliate KESQ.

Some people gathered to protest the statue, saying it is misogynistic.

For more stories across the U.S., click here.