Isolated Showers Tonight, Cooler & Sunny Tuesday, More Rain Chances Friday

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast for June 21st:

After a few gusty storms with brief heavy rainfall and winds gusting to 40 MPH earlier, storms are beginning to weaken this afternoon. Some weak storms and rain shower chances will continue this evening before moving out overnight. If you didn’t get any rain yet, keep your fingers crossed. After today’s showers and storms, dry weather is expected to return until Friday but rain chances remain in the forecast for the upcoming weekend as well. We will be tracking the radar and have your full weeks forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight and the severe storm threat will remain very low. But some isolated rain showers and weak storms can be expected off and on tonight but should clear out overnight after midnight. Winds will be light and start to come out of the north behind the cold front and overnight lows will dip down into the upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Expect sunny skies for most of the day on Tuesday. Any rain chances will have moved out by the time the sun comes up. Winds will be out of the north and that will keep it cooler and less humid during the day. Highs will only make it into the upper 70s. Lows will be quite mild into the mid 50s overnight.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY:

Sunny to mostly sunny skies will dominate the forecast for the middle of the week. The winds will shift and start to come out of the east on Wednesday and then start to turn more out of the southeast on Thursday increasing the temperature and the humidity as well. Highs Wednesday will reach the low to mid 80s and on Thursday highs will make it back up to around 90°. Lows Thursday morning will fall down to the low 60s but reach the low 70s overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

FRIDAY – THE WEEKEND:

Rain chances will return on Friday and stick around at times for the upcoming weekend. The next storm system will approach late in the day on Friday and could bring some thunderstorms with it. Clouds will increase into the day on Friday and remain mostly cloudy until the beginning of the next work week. Highs on Friday should reach the low 90s before the storms and showers show up and 80s are expected for highs over the weekend. Winds are forecast to come out of the southwest for the majority of the weekend. Lows will drop to the low 70s each morning over the weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13