Martin police warn residents of phone scam

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam in which the department’s non-emergency phone number is being spoofed, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police say the call is coming from (731) 587-5355, and the caller asks personal questions and threatens to have a warrant issued for the victim’s arrest, according to the post.

The post says Martin Police Department will not ask for personal identifiers over the phone, and officers will identify themselves if they call an individual.

Police are reminding residents not to provide personal information over the phone, and if you receive one of these calls, hang up.

