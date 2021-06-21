Scattered Storms By This Afternoon

Weather Update; Monday, June 21 —

We will start the day off mainly quite with increasing clouds. Filtered sunshine though this morning should be enough to rise temps well into the 80s. A fairly strong surface cold front will press south from the Ohio Valley and into the Tennessee Valley by this evening. Ahead of this feature, the atmosphere will be quite unstable. A shortwave along the frontal zone evident in the precipitation/and infrared satellite will move quickly ESE from NW Arkansas to West Tennessee through this afternoon. Scattered Storms are expected to fill in fairly quickly through late morning and definitely by this afternoon. The main mitigating factor is that the more robust shear is still well off to the north over the Great Lakes region. Nevertheless a few strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon. The thinking for now, the main severe weather mode will be damaging winds. Especially should cells or cluster become more rooted at the surface.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell